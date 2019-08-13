Woman sentenced to 8 years in prison after making a terroristic threat may only serve four months

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A woman accused of making a terrorist threat for calling in a bomb threat at Reed Middle School to avoid being arrested on another charge has been sentenced to eight years in prison but may avoid all but four months of that term.

Savannah Paige Barton, 24, has been sent to a 120-day institutional treatment program after she pleaded guilty to the threat charge. Greene County prosecutors say if she successfully completes the program, the Department of Corrections will submit a recommendation to the sentencing judge that she be permitted to come out of the program onto probation for five years.

Assistant prosecutor James Miao said if Barton is found to have violated her probation during those five years and has her probation revoked, she could be ordered to serve the remainder of the eight years. If she does not successfully complete the program, she could simply serve the eight-year sentence.

Barton’s case stems from a February 2019 incident in which officers responded to a motel on North Glenstone to check on another subject for an outstanding warrant. A probable cause statement indicates that Barton refused to open her room door and told officers the wanted subject was in another room.

Soon after, dispatchers told officers a bomb threat had been called in from the motel. The owner of the inn told officers he thought Barton was the only woman who wasn’t an employee on the premises at the time.

Both Barton and the other subject were arrested from separate rooms. She later told investigators she had made the threat so that officers might leave.