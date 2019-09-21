Woman sentenced to 20 years in prison for role in death of Clinton police officer

The Henry County Circuit Clerk’s Office confirmed Friday a woman was sentenced to 20 years in prison for her role in the 2018 killing of Clinton Police Officer Christopher Ryan Morton.

Tammy Widger, 38, was sentenced to the prison time after she pleaded guilty in August to felony murder.

Widger agreed to the 20-year sentence when she signed the plea agreement with prosecutors. She had been charged with first-degree murder.

The fatal encounter occurred March 6, 2018, after officers were mistakenly dispatched to a home in the 300 block of West Grandriver Street in Clinton.

When the officers arrived, authorities say, Widger met them outside and told them everything was OK. The officers, believing they were responding to a disturbance involving two women, went inside to make sure no one was in danger.

For the original story shared by the Springfield News-Leader, click here.