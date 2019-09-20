Woman sentenced for murder of police officer

CLINTON, Mo. — The woman who was in a home where a Missouri police officer was shot. has been formally sentenced.

Last March Clinton police officer Ryan Morton was shot and killed when he showed up to the wrong house.

Morton was responding to a 911 call.

Police say James Waters shot and killed officer Morton.

Waters was later found dead.

This woman, Tammy Widger was inside the home when this happened.

She pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and drug possession.

She was sentenced today and as part of a plea deal, Widger received a 20-year sentence for the murder charge and seven years for the drug charge.