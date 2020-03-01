Woman rescued, man dies in attempt to pull truck from brink

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Back view of rescue service team member holding a bag and standing next to the vehicle with rotating beacons

Courtesy: gettyimages

HOLTON, Kan. (AP) – Officials in northeastern Kansas say an attempt to pull a truck found dangling over a culvert ended with the vehicle flipping over and landing upside down in a full ditch, killing a man inside.

Station KSNT reports that the incident happened Friday night on state Highway 116 about four miles east of Holton.

Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse says a passerby who came upon the stranded truck tried to get it back on the road when it flipped over into the ditch.

A woman in the truck was pulled to safety, but Morse says the man in the truck could not be saved. His name has not yet been released.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now