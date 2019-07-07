Breaking News
Woman pronounced dead after head-on crash in McDonald County

News
MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — A 55-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash yesterday, July 6, at 3:25 p.m.

The crash occurred on Highway 90, a quarter mile south of Noel, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Doris Herndez-Barrios was driving her 2010 Nissan Altima southbound when she crossed the center line and struck a 2016 Dodge 3500 head-on.

Herndez-Barrios was pronounced dead on the scene. The other driver, a 42-year-old man, suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Freeman Hospital of Neosho.

Neither driver was wearing their seat belt.

