Woman Pleads Guilty to Murder of Clinton Police Officer

CLINTON, Mo- The woman at the home of the deadly shooting involving Clinton police officer Ryan Morton in 2018 has plead guilty.

Tammy Dee Widger plead guilty Friday to murder in the second degree and felony possession of a controlled substance, according to a press release from Henry County Prosecuting Attorney Richard Shields.

She had been most recently charged with murder in the first degree, two counts of assault in the first degree, one count of delivery of a controlled substance and one count of keeping a public nuisance.

Widger agreed to a sentence of 20 years on the murder count and 7 years on the drug charge.

Police say 37-year-old James E. Waters killed officer Morton and injured three others after officers entered the Clinton home in which they believed a 911 call had originated.

Waters was later found dead inside the home.

Law enforcement later learned that call was made from a home in a different city.

During the hearing, prosecutors said that Widger and James Waters were using the home for drug sales.

Formal sentencing has been set for September 20.