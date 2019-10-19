Woman pleads guilty to homicide after fatally botching silicone butt injection

(FOX) — A New York woman pleaded guilty on Friday to criminally negligent homicide after she accidentally killed a patient in a botched plastic surgery procedure then fled the country, according to federal prosecutors.

Donna Francis, who was not a licensed beautician, fled to London to evade charges after she injected Kelly Mayhew, then 34, with a fatal silicone injection in 2015, prosecutors said.

The silicone gel, which Francis purchased off of eBay and injected into Mayhew in the basement of her Queens home, entered Mayhew’s bloodstream and killed her, according to prosecutors.

Mayhew traveled from Maryland to have the procedure and paid Francis $1,600. As Francis injected the clear liquid into Mayhew’s backside, the patient went into cardiac arrest. Francis panicked and fled the scene, leaving the victim with her mother who called 911, according to prosecutors.

Days later, Francis, 39, fled to London where she remained for four years trying to evade extradition.

In August, Francis was extradited to the U.S. and arraigned on charges of criminally negligent homicide. She pleaded not guilty at the time.

Francis’ attorney Kevin O’Donnell has said his client is “incredibly remorseful.”

Francis will address the victim’s family at her sentencing on Nov. 14. She will face no more than a year behind bars under the terms of the extradition agreement.

Another unusual condition of her extradition agreement is that she won’t spend any time on Rikers Island, the notorious jail complex that the New York City Council has now voted to close by 2026. She’ll be jailed in suburban Suffolk County on Long Island.