Woman killed, man injured in St. Louis hit-and-run

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Police in St. Louis say a woman was killed and a man injured in a hit-and-run early Saturday morning on the north end of the city.

Television station KSDK reports the incident happened around 1:30 a.m., when 30-year-old Emily Coffey was hit by a car as she was crossing a street.

Police say a 33-year-old man ran to help Coffey when a second car hit both the man and Coffey. Coffey was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police released no other details about the incident. It’s not know whether any arrests have been made in the case.