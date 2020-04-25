Woman is struck by a car while jogging

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A woman was jogging through the intersection on S Farm Rd. 141 and was struck by a car driving down W. Farm Rd. 178, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The Highway Patrol states the driver was distracted by his GPS and rolled the stop sign when he hit the woman.

She was transported to CoxSouth Hospital and received only minor injuries.

The accident happened around 10:45 a.m. and closed the intersection for about 15 minutes, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.