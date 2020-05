INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (The Kansas City Star, AP) – A woman was injured after allegedly exchanging gunfire with a sheriff’s deputy during a traffic stop in Missouri.

The Kansas City Star reports the Jackson County deputy was not injured in the incident, which occurred about 11 p.m. Monday about four miles east of Independence.

Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte says on Twitter that the woman’s condition was not known Tuesday morning, but her injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.