Woman hospitalized after shooting in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Mo.– A man is dead and a woman has been hospitalized after a shooting just outside the Warsaw, Missouri city limits, all this according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

According to BCSO, 44-year-old Donald Leven fired multiple shots at two people on May 27, 2020. One of those two people, a woman Ozarks First is choosing not to identify, was shot in the head while trying to call for help.

Investigators say Leven then turned the gun on himself.

The victim of the shooting is undergoing treatment at the University Hospital in Columbia, Missouri, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

