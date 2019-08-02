Breaking News
Attention DirecTV Customers

Woman Fined after Dog kills Circus Pony

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: KOAM News

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) – A Missouri woman has been fined $600 and ordered to pay another $500 in restitution after her dog mauled a retired circus pony so severely that it had to be euthanized.

The Joplin Globe reports that Taylor Harris also was placed on probation after pleading guilty in Joplin Municipal Court to allowing a dog to run at large.

The restitution must be paid by June 19, 2020. That will be the one-year anniversary of the deadly attack on Gunther, a white pony who was retired from Ringling Bros. Three other horses were also bitten but survived.

Gunther’s owner, Suzi Salazar, says the highly trained pony was valued at $25,000.

City Prosecutor Joe Crosthwait says Harris’ dog, which appeared to be a pit bull mix, was surrendered and euthanized.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Springfield

More Springfield Mo

Branson

More Branson Mo

KOLR Podcast

KOLR 10 Podcast

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now