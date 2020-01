LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. — A woman from Grovespring, Missouri died after an attempt to cross a low water crossing on Saturday, Jan. 11, at 1:05 p.m. north of radar on Auburn Road Osage Fork.

53-year-old Kristi Yates tried to swim to shore after she exited her vehicle but did not make it.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Boat/Drowning Incident Reports, Crews transported Yates to Shadel’s Funeral Home in Lebanon, Missouri.

Laclede County Deputy notified next of kin.