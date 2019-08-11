Breaking News
Woman dies in two-vehicle crash in Taney County.

By Jasmine Perry

TANEY COUNTY, Mo.– Two vehicles were involved in a fatal crash at 1:12 p.m. on Aug. 11, on Highway 65, one mile south of Hollister.

Both vehicles were totaled, sending two people to Cox Branson Hospital.

As the driver of a 2012 Nissan Altima was making a left turn, it was hit on the driver’s side by the 2018 Volvo XC60.

The driver of the Nissan Altima, 61-year-old Sheila Meyer-Gray, was pronounced dead at 1:45 p.m.

The driver of the Volvo XC60 suffered moderate injuries and the passenger suffered minor injuries.

All drivers involved were wearing seatbelts.

By law, the surviving driver was tested for alcohol.

