CEDAR COUNTY, Mo- A woman has died after a single van crash near Fair Play Friday morning.

According to Highway Patrol, the accident happened Friday morning around 6:20 a.m. when the van was driving on MO 32 and ran off the road, overcorrected, and overturned.

The driver, 54-year-old Kim Sandoval, was pronounced dead at the scene.

THis is Troop D’s 87th fatality of 2019.