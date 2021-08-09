Woman dies from injuries sustained in Friday night crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A woman injured in a crash last week has died from her injuries at a local hospital.

The crash happened on Friday, August 6, near the corner of Warren Avenue and Olive Street.

The initial investigation indicated a 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix was southbound in the 300 block of North Warren and a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado was northbound in the same area. It appears the Silverado veered to the left as the Grand Prix turned into the east entrance of Study School. The Silverado struck the Grand Prix in the driver’s side door. The driver and the passenger of the Grand Prix were injured in the crash and transported to local hospitals. The driver of the Silverado was not injured.

The driver of the Grand Prix has been identified as 60-year-old Martha Wimmer from Springfield who died at the hospital from her injuries.

According to authorities, impairment does not appear to be a contributing factor in the crash.