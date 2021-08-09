Woman dies from injuries sustained in Friday night crash

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A woman injured in a crash last week has died from her injuries at a local hospital.

The crash happened on Friday, August 6, near the corner of Warren Avenue and Olive Street.

The initial investigation indicated a 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix was southbound in the 300 block of North Warren and a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado was northbound in the same area. It appears the Silverado veered to the left as the Grand Prix turned into the east entrance of Study School. The Silverado struck the Grand Prix in the driver’s side door. The driver and the passenger of the Grand Prix were injured in the crash and transported to local hospitals. The driver of the Silverado was not injured.

The driver of the Grand Prix has been identified as 60-year-old Martha Wimmer from Springfield who died at the hospital from her injuries.

According to authorities, impairment does not appear to be a contributing factor in the crash.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now