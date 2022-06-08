PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. — On Tuesday, June 7, 2022, Phelps County deputies responded to South Highway 68 in St. James, Missouri, for a reported stabbing.

When deputies arrived they discovered a 73-year-old man with multiple stab wounds. The victim was transported to Phelps Health and later University Hospital, Columbia, Missouri, with serious injuries.

Law enforcement determined Krista Hardy, 30, of Rolla, Missouri, was responsible for the stabbing. According to the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department, Hardy fled from the scene in a car but was later arrested in Rolla by the Rolla Police Department.

According to detectives, Hardy stabbed the victim several times with the intent of killing the victim. Hardy has been charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. No bond has been set.