Woman charged after KC police say she ran down man, woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (The Kansas City Star, AP) – Authorities in Kansas City say a woman accused of repeatedly and intentionally running over and killing a man with his own car, then running down and injuring a witness who called police, has been charged in the case.

The Kansas City Star reports that 32-year-old Sasha Waloke is charged with second-degree murder, assault and two counts of armed criminal action in the Saturday night incident. Police say 68-year-old Larry Green, of Kansas City, died at the scene and was the owner of the car Waloke is accused of using to kill him.

Waloke is being held in lieu of $200,000 bond.