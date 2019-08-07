Woman charged after deputies say she drove in the wrong lane, fled, and caused an accident

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– It was roughly 9 p.m. Tuesday, August 6th when deputies were dispatched to Highway 13 and Farm Road 102, following up on multiple reports of a driver heading north in the southbound lanes.

According to a probable cause statement, deputies found the driver, Amy Blain, parked, facing north, on the shoulder of Highway 13’s southbound lane.

One deputy reports pulling up behind the dark grey Ford Ranger Blain was driving, only to watch Blain drive away, again, on the wrong side of the road.

As the deputy followed the truck, he notes Blain weaving in and out of northbound and southbound lanes, often turning sharply only to weave between eastbound and westbound lanes.

The statement explains deputies were eventually able to follow Blain’s route by tagging the truck with a StarChase tracker.

“At the intersection of Kansas Expressway and Grand, the truck crossed into oncoming traffic, heading southbound in the northbound lanes,” the statement explains. “Shortly after the intersection, the suspect struck another vehicle that was traveling northbound.”

That collision, the statement explains, damaged the front right wheel of the truck Blain was driving, pulling the tire off the rim.

According to the deputy’s statement, the truck continued until it reached the intersection of Bennett and Kansas Expressway where it “made an abrupt sharp left turn into an oncoming vehicle.”

This collision ended the pursuit.

Deputies report shouting at Blain to get out of the car. When she didn’t, they say, they used a taser to get her to cooperate, though they report she continued to pull away after the taser was used on her.

“After being detained,” the statement reads, “Blain refused to identify herself….”

Deputies say they attempted to interview Blain after the crash, but she wouldn’t cooperate.

A blood sample was reportedly collected from Blain at the jail, but on Wednesday afternoon, she is charged only with resisting arrest.