Woman charged after crash that killed 11-year-old girl in Springfield

News

by: Harrison Keegan, Springfield News-Leader

Posted: / Updated:
congress gavel_1526497621912.jpg.jpg

A woman was charged this week with two felonies after police say she caused a May crash that resulted in the death of an 11-year-old girl.

Mikaila Koch, 18, was charged Monday with assault and involuntary manslaughter in connection with a May 13 fatal crash on Highway 65 in Springfield.

According to a probable cause statement, Koch was driving a Dodge Durango northbound on Highway 65 when she rear-ended a Chevrolet Cruze.

The statement says the crash caused the Cruze to go off the roadway and hit a guardrail.

An 11-year-old passenger in the Cruze died in the crash and another person in the Cruze suffered injuries that included a fracture near her eye.

To read the full story shared by the Springfield News-Leader, click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Trending Stories

Community Calendar