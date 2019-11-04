Woman charged after crash that killed 11-year-old girl in Springfield

A woman was charged this week with two felonies after police say she caused a May crash that resulted in the death of an 11-year-old girl.

Mikaila Koch, 18, was charged Monday with assault and involuntary manslaughter in connection with a May 13 fatal crash on Highway 65 in Springfield.

According to a probable cause statement, Koch was driving a Dodge Durango northbound on Highway 65 when she rear-ended a Chevrolet Cruze.

The statement says the crash caused the Cruze to go off the roadway and hit a guardrail.

An 11-year-old passenger in the Cruze died in the crash and another person in the Cruze suffered injuries that included a fracture near her eye.

