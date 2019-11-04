Woman charged after crash kills 11-year-old

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Mikaila Koch, 18, is facing two felony charges after police say she caused a crash that resulted in the death of an 11-year-old back in May.

According to a probable cause statement, Koch’s Dodge Durango was moving at 86 mph five seconds before colliding with a Chevy Cruze containing one driver and an 11-year-old passenger.

In the probable cause statement, police say Koch claimed to have taken her eyes off the road for “approximately three seconds” when she reached over to adjust some bags in her passenger seat and floorboard.

During this time, police say the Durango slowed to 81 mph.

The Durango’s collision with the Chevy Cruze, pushed the sedan into a guardrail, according to the police statement.

“This collision with the guardrail end resulted in the death of [the 11-year-old],” the statement reads.

Koch’s charges include first-degree involuntary manslaughter and second-degree assault.

The driver of the Cruze reported injuries to her cheekbone and said she experienced pain in her back and in her right collar bone.