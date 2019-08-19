Woman arrested for kidnapping a minor

MARION, Mo. — Marion County Sheriff’s Office says that they have arrested a woman for several charges.

According to the Sheriff’s office, deputies showed up to a home in Marion County finding 24-year-old Elaina Mae Holcomb with a young boy.

The officers responded to the station, tool Holcomb into custody, and returned the boy to his father.

When they arrived back at the station, the Sheriff’s office says Holcomb admitted to stealing a vehicle from a home in Mountian Home and taking the little boy,

She also admitted that she at one point drove the vehicle into the woods with the child in the car in order to hide.

Elaina Mae Holcomb is charged with kidnapping, Residential Burglary, and Endangering the Welfare of a Minor.

Her bond is set at $50,000.