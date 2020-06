This photo is courtesy of KNWA

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – A Sebastian County woman who originally claimed she did not try to hire a hitman to kill her husband admits her guilt.

Mary Byers-Diaz has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit capital murder.

The 51-year-old tried to convince her handyman to carry out an elaborate murder plot against her husband.

She has been sentenced to 12 years in-person plus 18 years suspended, so long as she doesn’t contact Mr. Diaz.