With all this heavy rain in the Ozarks, some of the lakes are needing extra care from engineers

Mo. — With all the heavy rain the army corps of engineers is working hard to manage some of the lakes in the Ozarks.

One engineer with the corps, Gabe Knight, says they’re sticking to the plan when it comes to managing Beaver, Table Rock, and Bull Shoals Lakes. “We do look at forecasts just to keep ourselves aware of what may be coming in the future, but right now we will maintain our current operations and do our best to get the water out of these lakes….”

Right now, the spillways are open at Beaver Lake which has already crested.

The corps is already anticipating Table Rock and Bull Shoals to crest later this week.

They are already working on operations to make sure while the water continues to move downstream, no additional flooding should occur because of how the lakes are being managed by the corps.