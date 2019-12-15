Winter weather advisories and watches issued for Missouri; Chiefs fans urged to be cautious

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Pleasant Hill has issued winter weather advisories and watches for much of Missouri (December 14, 2019 map courtesy of NWS Pleasant Hill Twitter page)

MISSOURI (MONET) — The National Weather Service (NWS) in Pleasant Hill has issued a winter weather advisory and a winter storm watch for much of Missouri, with a winter storm on the way.

The NWS’ winter weather advisory takes effect Sunday morning and goes through Monday night for a large portion of western and southwest Missouri. The advisory includes Kansas City, St. Joseph, Sedalia, Clinton and Waynesville.

A winter storm watch will go into effect Sunday at noon through Monday night. The watch area includes Columbia, Jefferson City, Fulton, Mexico, Kirksville and Macon.

The newest forecast from NWS in Pleasant Hill indicates the Columbia and Jefferson City areas could see higher snow totals than originally thought, with three to five inches now possible. Moberly, which is about 35 miles north of Columbia, could see almost six inches of snow.

The Kansas City metro area and I-70 communities like Concordia and Odessa should see about five inches of snow, by Monday.

National Weather Service Pleasant Hill meteorologist Spencer Mell has been urging you to get a full tank of gasoline for your vehicle, before the storm hits. He’s also urging you to pack a winter weather kit in your car and to charge your cell phone.

Meantime, the state Department of Transportation (MoDOT) has been treating roads and bridges in advance of the storm. MoDOT is urging motorists heading to Sunday’s Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City to use extreme caution. Kickoff for Sunday’s Chiefs-Denver game at Arrowhead will begin at noon, and MoDOT says travel after the game will be more challenging that travel to the game.

MoDOT is also recommending that people delay their Monday morning commute, as the complex weather system has the potential to produce ice accumulations in some areas. MoDOT notes freezing rain and ice is expected to move into northwest Missouri early Monday morning.

You can check road conditions anytime at MoDOT’s traveler information map. Those without internet access or who want additional information can call the MoDOT customer service center anytime. That number is 1-888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636). You can call it 24-7, 365 days a year.