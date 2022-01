WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo. — MoDOT says both westbound lanes of I-44 near the Route B exit in Webster County are closed Thursday morning due to an incident. MoDOT is asking if you must travel, find an alternate route and be extra careful. You can check road conditions on MoDOT’s traveler information map.

Also if you’re hitting the road, check out meteorologist Savannah Tennyson’s advice on what to have in your car during a winter storm.