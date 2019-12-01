Winter storm creates air travel delays across Midwest (live links)

(MONET) — Midwest travelers this Thanksgiving holiday suffered delays and cancellations because of a winter storm passing through Saturday and Sunday.

Chicago’ O’Hare was one of the airports hit hard by delays. The winter conditions of snow and wind created a domino effect and well over 11 thousand delays nationally. Check here for current counts.

American Airlines says alerts of possible delays could impact 2.7 million of its customers through Tuesday.

The northeastern U.S. is next to feel the brunt of Winter Storm Ezekiel, which will impact at least 30 states.