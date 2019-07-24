Winona city clerk spends 30 days in jail

WINONA, Mo. — The former city clerk of Winona is spending 30 days in the Shannon County Jail after pleading guilty to misappropriating city funds.

Terri Denton was sentenced to seven years in prison, but will only serve 30 days in jail and five years of probation according to online court records.

Denton was charged with a felony for receiving stolen property in 2015, after she allegedly misappropriated at least $500.

The auditor’s office discovered several thousand dollars were not deposited when Denton was working for the city of Winona.

That money is still unaccounted for.