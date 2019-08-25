Wings for Autism helps families get ready to fly

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — “Wings for Autism” families in the Ozarks a chance to make sure everyone is ready to fly the friendly skies.

“Wings for Autism” allows families who have members with developmental disabilities to go through the entire process of air travel, without the pressure of a deadline.

This includes going through security, waiting patiently for the flight and even getting on the plane.

Elizabeth Obrey is with Arc of the Ozarks, one of the groups behind this event.

Obrey explained the message she hopes to get across with today’s event.

“Our families are just like any other family. We want to visit grandparents, we want to go to family reunions, we want to visit Disney World,” Obrey said. “But some of those barriers make it a bit more difficult so we want them to know that even though it may take us a little time, it might look a little bit different, we have the same goals”

Flight crews from Allegiant Air took part in today’s “Wings for Autism” event.

A representative for Allegiant Air said it’s important to give families the opportunity to travel.