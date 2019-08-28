“Wing Ding 42” is coming to Springfield in 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Convention & Visitors Bureau announced today that “Wing Ding 42”, the Gold Wing Road Riders Association’s 42nd annual motorcycle rally, will be coming to Springfield next year.



The event will be held on the 4th of July weekend, 6/30/ – 7/4, in 2020.

Around 7,000 visitors are expected to attend and they are estimated to spend about $2,000,000 while they’re in Springfield.

The event is expected to boost Springfield’s economy. The last time the event was in Springfield, was in 1999 and it brought a record number of people.



The Visitors Bureau is already planning for the event, collaborating with businesses for parking and safety.

This is a developing story.