Wine Barrel Company faces steep fines after five reported amputations

LEBANON, Mo- A company that makes wine barrels is facing steep fines from OSHA ( The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration) after officials say five workers suffered amputation injuries in a 14- month period.

OSHA has cited Missouri Cooperage Company LLC ‒ a subsidiary of Independent Stave Company‒ for exposing employees to amputation, noise, and other safety and health hazards. The company faces $413,370 in federal penalties.

Officials inspected the facility in February after Missouri Cooperage Company LLC reported that an employee suffered a finger amputation when her hand was caught between the belt and pulley system.

Inspectors cited the company for operating an unguarded chain and sprocket, this happens to be the same violation OSHA cited them for in February of 2018.

The company has two weeks to make the needed safety changes.