Window clings alert first responders to potential citizen disabilities

KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. — The Stone County Sheriff’s Office and Kimberling City Police Department now offer free window decals that will alert first responders to medical conditions.

The color-coded window clings indicate citizens’ disabilities such as diabetes, hearing problems, autism and dementia.

The stickers can be placed on a front home window or on the rear driver’s side window of a vehicle. The clings should be placed in the line of sight of first responders, to give warning of possible communication barriers.

Kimberling City Police Chief Craig Alexander says the tool increases public safety, by helping law enforcement respond to incidents appropriately. “We have [responded to calls] where you knock on their window, they roll the window down and they don’t hear you,” said Chief Alexander. “So, you don’t overreact to a situation– it gives you the ability to understand it.”

Residents can pick up disability window clings at the Stone County Sheriff’s Office in Galena, or at the Kimberling City Police Department or City Hall. The decals are free, but donations are accepted to offset printing costs.