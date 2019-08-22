Breaking News
Attention DirecTV Customers

Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield waives entrance fee for one day

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield in Springfield is waiving its entrance fee this Sunday, August 25.

Many national parks around the country will be doing the same as the national park service celebrates its 103rd birthday.

This celebration applies to entrance fees only and does not affect fees for camping, reservations, or concessions.

The battlefield will also be updating its visiting hours for fall.

Road tours will be available from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and the visitor center will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The hours take effect on September 1.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Related Stories

More Walmart Gunman

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Community Calendar