Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield waives entrance fee for one day

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield in Springfield is waiving its entrance fee this Sunday, August 25.

Many national parks around the country will be doing the same as the national park service celebrates its 103rd birthday.

This celebration applies to entrance fees only and does not affect fees for camping, reservations, or concessions.

The battlefield will also be updating its visiting hours for fall.

Road tours will be available from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and the visitor center will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The hours take effect on September 1.