Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield remains open

REPUBLIC, Mo. — The warm weather has been bringing people outside and outdoor exercise is still allowed.

The Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield will continue to stay open to allow people to come in for exercise.

Entry fees to Wilson’s Creek and all other national park service sites are waived.

The park’s acting superintendent, Russ Range talked to us about why it’s important parks stay open.

“They can bike. They can hike. They can run. And things like that,” Range said. “With this stay at home order, that is what we are encouraging people to do is come out and park and use it for exercise.”

Wilson’s Creek law enforcement rangers and other mission-essential staff will be in the park.

Missouri state parks are also open to the public right now.

But visitor centers and offices are closed.

State park officials say while outdoor exercise is important, you should still limit your group size, stay six feet away from each other and stay home if you are sick.