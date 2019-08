SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– While many might assume giving to a charitable cause looks like simply writing a check, the guys at Wilson Logistics would disagree.

After recruiting one of their own drivers to bowl a full game at Springfield’s Enterprise Lanes, the trucking company pledged $10 for every pin that driver could take down.

After the game, the money raised by the driver’s game (plus a little extra) was donated to the Muscular Dystrophy Association.