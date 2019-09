WILLARD, Mo. — A popular local trail is closed today in Greene County as road crews continue working on widening Route 160.

The Frisco High Line Trail in Willard will be closed near mile three as crews install a new box culvert to carry the trail underneath Route 160.

Those around the area should avoid the construction area as deep holes, large equipment, and other hazards are possible.

The trail is set to reopen in late November.