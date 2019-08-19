Willard teen wins musical theater songwriting challenge

WILLARD, Mo. — A Willard High School student recently won a musical theater songwriting challenge.

Emalee Flatness is one of 6 winners, out of hundreds of teens, selected by the National Endowment for the Arts.

Two theater coaches traveled from New York to help her compose a song for a musical.

KOLR10 met up with the group to hear a piece titled, “Bring Him Back to Carolina.”

We also spoke to Emalee’s theater teachers, who say they’re so proud of her and this experience will help further her education.

Emalee’s song will now be professionally recorded and released in an album along with other regional winners in October.