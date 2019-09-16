Willard PD asking for public’s help identifying stolen car suspect- SEARCH OVER

UPDATE:

WILLARD, Mo.– The suspect has been located and detained by Willard PD. Charges are expected to be filed sometime Tuesday afternoon, according to the Willard Police Chief.

WILLARD, Mo. — The Willard Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect.

The man is thought to have been stealing gas and driving a stolen vehicle with no license plates.

He is a white male, late 20’s, about 6 ft. tall and weighs roughly 165 lbs. He was last seen wearing a dirty white shirt and black shorts. The public is encouraged to call Willard PD at (417) 742-3033 ext. 5340 with any information.

At about 9:37 a.m. Monday, police arrived at 615 Miller Rd. on a suspicious activity call. Officers saw a suspicious vehicle and learned it was stolen. Police spoke with the suspect before he fled arrest.

Willard PD believes to have the suspect cornered near the McDonald’s at US 160 and Hunt Rd.