SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Willard man accused of threatening to shoot up a school, a church, and assassinate a church pastor has pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of peace disturbance and was sentenced Tuesday (9/27/22).

Judge Thomas Mountjoy sentenced Nathan Elleson to 360 days in jail, but suspended the execution of the sentence and ordered him to serve two days of “shock time” in the county jail and do 60 hours of community service. He also will be on probation for two years.

Elleson was charged with two counts of first-degree terrorist threat and one count of second-degree harassment after he called the National Threat Operations Center on April 27, 2022, and said he bought a gun and wanted to “shoot up a school.”

According to court records, Elleson said he wanted to commit a school shooting because he was disappointed with the country, and he had not decided which school he would target or when he would commit the crime. Elleson then retracted the statements.

The Greene County deputy investigating the case said she talked to Elleson on the phone, and he denied the call to the NTOC happened.

Court records showed that same day, Elleson sent an email to the headquarters of Life Church, which has a location in Springfield, and the email said, “I have plans to shoot up this church this Sunday.”