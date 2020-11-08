Willard hosts Heroes 5K, Western Greene County Veteran’s Day Parade

WILLARD, Mo. — A 5K, a parade, and fireworks show happened in Willard today, all in honor of United States veterans.

“We have the opportunity to vote,” said Commander Doug Johnson with the Department of Missouri AmVets. “We have the opportunity to be free. It’s all because of our veterans. If they haven’t fought for that right we wouldn’t be able to do what we are doing.”

The Heroes 5K and Fun Run kicked off early Saturday morning, followed by the Fourth Annual Western Greene County Veteran’s Day Parade.

It was Navy veteran David Gleason’s first time attending. He says it was a wonderful day to get out and celebrate his brothers and sisters in arms.

“I spent 20 years in the Navy and I don’t regret a minute of it,” Gleason said. “During the time frame it was difficult yes but… looking back it was probably the best 20 years I have spent. Very proud and very happy I did.”

Things finished up in Willard with live music and a fireworks show at Jackson Street Park.