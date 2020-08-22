Willard High soccer coach arrested on suspicion of sex crimes with a student

WILLARD, Mo. — A local soccer coach was booked into jail for allegations that he had sex with a student.

Timothy Magee, 49, is the Willard High School boys and girls head soccer coach. He was arrested late Friday night.

He’s being held on suspicion of two crimes: Sexual contact with a student and second-degree statutory sodomy.

Magee has not been formally charged but he was fired from his coaching job.

Whitney Burrell, Director of Communications at Willard Schools, spoke to the district’s superintendent, Matt Tetter.

He says allegations from a former student surfaced a few weeks ago.

The police department was immediately informed.

Magee was put on administrative leave on Aug. 10 and has not been involved with any team practices this season.

Magee has been employed at the district since 2005 and the head soccer coach since 2008.

Assistant coach Joe Scott will now take over the program.

Willard Schools says its committed to protecting students.