Willard celebrates Veterans Day early with Western Greene County Veterans Day Parade

WILLARD, Mo. — Veterans Day is just around the corner, and to celebrate, Willard hosted the Western Greene County Veterans Day Parade.

“We’ve got 80 entries in the parade,” Veteran Doug Johnson said. “It keeps growing. And the support here is just fabulous.”

Veteran Sif Sifford said Veterans Day for him is showing support and honor for the veterans.

“The servicemen that put their lives on the line to assure we have the freedoms we are afforded,” Sifford said. “If it wasn’t for them we may not be able to gather like this.”

“It’s really just bringing back Americanism,” Veteran Jamie Kaauamo said. “In the years past you haven’t seen a lot of this. In the last few years, you’ve been seeing a lot more towns and cities coming together to support our veterans.

“When we still have men and women overseas that’s… Right now we are in comfort around the people we love and stuff… They are not. They could be sitting on the side of a mountain in Afganistan… Just not with their family. So the flag just means everything to us.”

And to our veterans, thank you.