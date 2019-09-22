Wilkinson Dental provides dental work to those in need

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – One of the toughest aspects of health care was provided today at no cost.

Dental care can be hard to find on short notice, but today, Wilkinson Dental gave people what they needed fast, and free.

“We’ve currently seen 80 for the day, 80 patients total and we’re still going at this point,” hygienist Desiree McShane said. “We have donated over $40,000 in dentistry so far today.”

Nearing the end of their workday, McShane and several volunteers gave their time to those in need of either cleaning, or extractions.

“There’s a lot of need for dental treatment in the community, and there’s a lot of patients that can’t afford dental insurance or don’t have dental insurance,” McShane said. “That’s kind of the patients we’re treating today.”

“Obviously there’s a greater need to serve them even other times year-round,” Dr. Trent Wilkinson said. “Doing an event like this allows us to kind of cover a big impact all at once.”

This is the fifth year in a row that Wilkinson has opened his doors for a day free of charge.

“The biggest challenge is probably the cost,” Wilkinson said. “A lot of the people we are serving are lower-income people. Medicaid for example in Missouri doesn’t cover dental for adults except in certain special circumstances.”

However, some came in just to take advantage of an awesome opportunity without having to spend weeks or months waiting. Collin Gilmore was one of them.

“Couldn’t pass up an opportunity to get free teeth cleaning especially on a Saturday,” Gilmore said. “It’s really neat that volunteers could get together and provide this kind of service to the community, so it was really cool.”

“The main thing is to not wait too long and to not end up in the emergency room because of a dental problem,” Wilkinson said.

Wilkinson Dental does this event once a year, but they and other clinics like Jordan Valley Clinic can work with you on payment plans if you do need dental work done on a budget.