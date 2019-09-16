Wilderness survival class held at Springfield Nature Center

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — While summer may be coming to an end, there’s still plenty of fall activities that bring people outdoors and into the woods, like hunting, fishing, or even bird watching.

And one class today hoped to help even the most experienced outdoorsmen keep in mind why they need to be prepared while in the wilderness.

“Whether you’re a hiker, backpacker, birdwatcher, hunter, whatever you do in the outdoors this is just showing people that anything can happen to anyone at any time,” Don Brink, program leader at the Springfield Nature Center, said. “Even if you are Jerimiah Johnson or Bear Grylls you could be injured or lost in the woods.”

One tip Brink gave was to always let someone else know where you will be and share your itinerary with them.