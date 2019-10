BRANSON, Mo. — Damage in from the severe storms that rolled through overnight.

Wild bills travel center right on the Missouri and Arkansas state line was damaged after the roof was blown off a portion of the building.

That roof damaged two semi-trucks that were in the parking lot and then flew across the highway.

This is the second time this year the roof had been blown off.

It previously happened back in March.

Employees say the damage has not affected business today.