Wife of murdered farmer says accused farmhand was set to be fired

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Multiple witnesses took to the stand on Tuesday (09/10/19) to share what they know about the death of Carroll Ford.

Ford’s body was found on November 29th, 2017. According to police accounts, he suffered multiple stab wounds to the neck and chest.

His wife Linda was asked to revisit that day in court during the trial of Adam Redding, the man accused of killing her husband.

Ford told the court on Tuesday, Redding was set to be fired due to constant tardiness. Before Redding was terminated, Carroll’s body was found.

Back in 2017, neighbors recalled seeing Redding’s vehicle near the Ford’s property that afternoon. In an interview with police, he said he was simply picking up a paycheck Carroll had left for him, adding he didn’t even see Carroll that day.

This is a developing story.