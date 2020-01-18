Wife of Missouri snake breeder arrested in his 2017 death

NEW FLORENCE, Mo. (AP) – Two people are charged with murder in the death of a mid-Missouri snake breeder.

Michael Humphrey, of Jefferson City, and Lynlee Renick, of New Florence are charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Renick’s husband, Benjamin, was killed inside his reptile farm near New Florence in June 2017. KMIZ-TV reports court documents say a person Lynlee Renick was having an affair came forward with information in January 2019.

Missouri patrol troopers said the witness told investigators Lynlee Renick discovered her husband planned to divorce her and she was afraid he would take their children.