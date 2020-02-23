Wichita police offer reward in case of homeless man killed

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – Police in Wichita are now offering a reward for information in the case of a homeless man who was beaten to death.

The body of 59-year-old Bernard Woodard was found under a Wichita bridge on Feb. 10, and police still have no suspects in the killing.

Television station KSNW reports that the Wichita Police Department is now offering an $800 reward to help find the person or people who killed Woodard.

The department’s Homeless Outreach Team has also put up flyers in the community to try to get some leads in the case.