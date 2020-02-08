Wichita considers banning or taxing plastic bags

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – The city of Wichita is considering banning plastic bags or implementing a city-wide tax to curb their use.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the City Council voted for a new task force to consider reducing or eliminating single-use plastic bags.

Either option would make Wichita the first city in Kansas to pass a plastic bag ordinance.
Other cities in the U.S. have banned plastic bags or imposed taxes on them.

The task force is scheduled to meet this month to discuss what such a move could end up costing businesses and the city to implement.

