Why you should think twice before getting an at-home tattoo

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — While some things may be easier to do yourself, experts say you should think twice before getting an at-home tattoo.

Kaleidoscope Ink Shop Manager Bobbie Marsh was at the Schweitzer- Brentwood Branch Library today to answer questions about body art.

Marsh warns that there may be complications to the rising trend of teens receiving home tattoos.

“This sounds like a great idea at the time, but it’s going to cost you a lot of money, in the end, to have removed later or have it covered up, and all the diseases and stuff that can come along with doing that,” Marsh said. “It’s definitely worth the wait to have it done by a reputable shop.”

If you are considering a tattoo, Marsh recommends you verify that the studio is up to all health codes.

She also says to review the artist’s portfolio to confirm they are up to your standards.